Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Hits double-digit points

Hernangomez played 24 minutes and tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's 117-85 win over the Lakers.

The minutes were down for most of the Denver starters due to the big margin of victory, but it didn't prevent Hernangomez from reaching double figures in the scoring column for the third straight game. Hernangomez typically isn't offering well-rounded production most nights, but his averages of 12.2 points (on 48.1 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 treys and 1.2 assists through nine games as a starter are enough to make him a useful fantasy option in most formats for the time being.