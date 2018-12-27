Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Hits new heights in loss

Hernangomez delivered 27 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Hernangomez's tied his career best in scoring while establishing a new high-water mark in rebounds during the standout effort. The 23-year-old also posted a season high in made threes along the way, bouncing back from a 2-for-12 slump from distance that had encompassed his last three games. Hernangomez's offensive production continues to fluctuate, but he's been reasonably consistent on the boards, hauling in at least five rebounds in seven of 10 December contests.