Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Leads bench in scoring Monday

Hernangomez provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

The 22-year-old's scoring and rebounding totals led the Nuggets' second unit on the night. As Wilson Chandler's primary backup at the three, Hernangomez is poised to build on last season's solid finish, one that saw him post four double-digit scoring efforts in the last nine games in which he played double-digit minutes. Hernangomez brings some rebounding upside as well and is in line for a notable boost in the 13.6 minutes he averaged during his rookie campaign.