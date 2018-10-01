Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Leads team in scoring
Hernangomez posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason win over the Lakers.
Hernangomez appeared in only 25 games for the Nuggets last season while battling illness and injuries, and he didn't look comfortable when he was on the floor. Sunday's performance was more reminiscent of his rookie 2016-17 campaign, when he shot 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
