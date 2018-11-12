Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Limited production in start Sunday
Hernangomez had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to Milwaukee.
Hernangomez moved into the starting lineup Sunday, in what was likely a matchup decision. In 29 minutes, Hernangomez didn't offer much in terms of fantasy value, scoring just eight points with very little else. The Nuggets small forward position is not something that needs monitoring until Will Barton (groin) returns. Hernangomez can stay on the waivers in all standard formats.
