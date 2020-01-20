Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Logs 14 minutes
Hernangomez had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Pacers.
Hernangomez has seen double-digit minutes in two of the last three games, as injuries have forced three starters (Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray) out of the lineup. It's unclear how long the Nuggets will be without that aforementioned trio, but for as long as Millsap and Harris remain sidelined Hernangomez will likely stick in the regular rotation.
