Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: May return Wednesday

Hernangomez (abdomen) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Hernangomez was held out of Saturday's contest due to an abdominal strain, but he could take the court in his team's upcoming game in Utah. He'll likely see how he feels in Wednesday's shootaround before a decision on his availability is made.

