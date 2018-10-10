Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Nice bounce-back game Tuesday

Hernangomez tallied 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Hernangomez recorded a double-double Tuesday, working his way back into some nice form as the regular season approaches. Hernangomez has the ability to carve out a nice role for himself but is far from a proven thing. The Nuggets will be hoping that he can live up to some of that potential, however, the depth around him is going to make it difficult to find any sizeable fantasy value.