Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Not part of rotation versus Pacers

Hernangomez (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.

Hernangomez has been limited to single-digit minutes in four of his last six appearances, and he hasn't been nearly as involved this season as he was in 2018-19. Barring a trade or a bunch of injuries it's difficult to imagine Hernangomez carving out a consistent role.

