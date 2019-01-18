Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: On injury report for Saturday

Hernangomez is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to an abdominal strain, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Reports surfaced last week that Hernangomez was dealing with some discomfort, and it's possible now that discomfort has grown to a decently concerning level. The exact severity is unclear, but the Nuggets should provide another update on Hernangomez at some point after shootaround Saturday.