Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Out Saturday
Hernangomez (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Even when healthy, Hernangomez has fallen out of the Nuggets' rotation of late, having averaged just 4.8 minutes over the past five games he's been deployed.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable with illness vs. Philly•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-digit rebounds in Tuesday's start•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting at small forward Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Still 'couple weeks' away from return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...