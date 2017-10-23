Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Out with illness Monday
Hernangomez (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Hernangomez has played a total of just 13 minutes over the first two games of the season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic effect on the regular rotation Monday. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Hornets, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest.
