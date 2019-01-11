Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Playing through injury
Hernangomez has been suffering from some type of discomfort of late, although the team trainers expect him to continue playing through it, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Hernangomez hasn't been able to produce much of late, and the undisclosed injury could be a big reason why. Head coach Michael Malone indicated that if the issue got any worse, Hernangomez would be shut down until returning to health. His status will be worth monitoring moving forward.
