Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Plays 19 minutes Thursday
Hernangomez tallied just two points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 victory over Brooklyn.
Hernangomez scored just two points during Thursday's game, playing a season-high 19 minutes. This should tell you everything you need to know in terms of his fantasy value. The Nuggets are one of the deepest teams in the league and Hernangomez is not an every night part of the rotation. He can be ignored in all formats.
