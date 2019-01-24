Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Plays six minutes in return

Hernangomez (abdomen) logged six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz, finishing with one steal and one block.

The abdominal strain prevented Hernangomez from playing Saturday against Cleveland, but it was only a short-term issue for the forward. Though his health is seemingly no longer a concern, Hernangomez's spot in the Denver rotation remains on shaky ground with Gary Harris and Will Barton seemingly no longer facing any restrictions following their recent returns from injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories