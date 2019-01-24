Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Plays six minutes in return

Hernangomez (abdomen) logged six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz, finishing with one steal and one block.

The abdominal strain prevented Hernangomez from playing Saturday against Cleveland, but it was only a short-term issue for the forward. Though his health is seemingly no longer a concern, Hernangomez's spot in the Denver rotation remains on shaky ground with Gary Harris and Will Barton seemingly no longer facing any restrictions following their recent returns from injury.