Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Plays six minutes in return
Hernangomez (abdomen) logged six minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz, finishing with one steal and one block.
The abdominal strain prevented Hernangomez from playing Saturday against Cleveland, but it was only a short-term issue for the forward. Though his health is seemingly no longer a concern, Hernangomez's spot in the Denver rotation remains on shaky ground with Gary Harris and Will Barton seemingly no longer facing any restrictions following their recent returns from injury.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: May return Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: On injury report for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Playing through injury•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: To take on bench role Monday•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...