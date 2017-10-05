Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Productive in Wednesday's start

Hernangomez contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Hernangomez stepped into the starting five in place of Wilson Chandler (hip) and turned in the type of performance he proved capable of on multiple occasions during last season's rookie campaign. The 22-year-old brings a well-rounded game that includes an abundance of floor-stretching ability, and given Chandler's advancing age, the former could certainly see his share of starts as the 2017-18 campaign unfolds.