Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Monday with illness

Hernangomez is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Spanish wing has played sparingly off the bench in the Nuggets' first two contests, totaling only 13 minutes and attempting just one field goal. The team will wait until closer to game-time to make a decision on Hernangomez's status, but whether he's active or not shouldn't have much of an effect on coach Mike Malone's rotation.