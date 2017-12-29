Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable with illness vs. Philly

Hernangomez is questionable for Saturday's contest against the 76ers due to an illness, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

More information on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. That said, he's played just three minutes over the past four games. So, if he misses the contest, the Nuggets' rotation probably won't shift.

