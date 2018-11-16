Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Records team-high 25 points

Hernangomez finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 victory over the Hawks.

Nothing like a game against the Hawks to play someone into form. Hernangomez had failed to score in double-digits in any of his previous six games. He busted out Thursday, leading all scorers with 25 points to go with nine boards. He remains in the starting lineup and certainly has some upside. Despite this performance, he has been far too inconsistent to warrant a spot on a standard league roster.