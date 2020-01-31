Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Remains benched Thursday

Hernangomez failed to see any playing time during Thursday's 106-100 victory over Utah.

Hernangomez was nothing more than a spectator Thursday despite the Nuggets being very thin in the frontcourt. The lack of faith from the coaching staff really sums up what has been a disappointing season for Hernangomez. It is clear that he is unlikely to have any sort of meaningful role, at least on a consistent basis, and he can be left on the waivers in almost every format.