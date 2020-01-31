Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Remains benched Thursday
Hernangomez failed to see any playing time during Thursday's 106-100 victory over Utah.
Hernangomez was nothing more than a spectator Thursday despite the Nuggets being very thin in the frontcourt. The lack of faith from the coaching staff really sums up what has been a disappointing season for Hernangomez. It is clear that he is unlikely to have any sort of meaningful role, at least on a consistent basis, and he can be left on the waivers in almost every format.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Logs 14 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Not part of rotation versus Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Sees 20 minutes Friday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Plays 19 minutes Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Struggling to find meaningful role•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...