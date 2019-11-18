Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores season-high 15 points
Hernangomez had 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-114 win at Memphis.
Hernangomez registered season-high marks in minutes played, points scored, field goals made and three pointers, while tying his best outputs for noth assists and blocks. That said, he has seven DNPs in Denver's first 12 games and has topped the 20-minute mark just once all season long. His value going forward should remain low.
