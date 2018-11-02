Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Season-high 23 points Thursday

Hernangomez finished with 23 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 victory over the Cavaliers.

After not playing a single minute Wednesday, Hernangomez was back in the rotation, finishing with a season-high 23 points including five triples. The Nuggets trailed early and Hernangomez was pivotal in the comeback, rewarded with a team-high 28 minutes. Nights like this are not to be seen as the norm but he does the ability to contribute when afforded the opportunity.