Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Season-high 23 points Thursday
Hernangomez finished with 23 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 victory over the Cavaliers.
After not playing a single minute Wednesday, Hernangomez was back in the rotation, finishing with a season-high 23 points including five triples. The Nuggets trailed early and Hernangomez was pivotal in the comeback, rewarded with a team-high 28 minutes. Nights like this are not to be seen as the norm but he does the ability to contribute when afforded the opportunity.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Nice bounce-back game Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Delivers a dud Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Leads team in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Disastrous season•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Out Saturday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...