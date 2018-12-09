Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Second straight double-double
Hernangomez scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Hawks.
The Nuggets' injury-wracked roster is currently missing three regular starters in Paul Millsap (toe), Will Barton (groin) and Gary Harris (hip), creating opportunities for players like Hernangomez to be productive. The 23-year-old forward has recorded back-to-back double-doubles while scoring in double digits in seven of his last eight games, and hitting for double-digit boards in three of his last five.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Grabs second double-double•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Flirts with double--double in win•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Hits double-digit points•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-doubles in loss Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Records team-high 25 points•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Limited production in start Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...