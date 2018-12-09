Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Second straight double-double

Hernangomez scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Hawks.

The Nuggets' injury-wracked roster is currently missing three regular starters in Paul Millsap (toe), Will Barton (groin) and Gary Harris (hip), creating opportunities for players like Hernangomez to be productive. The 23-year-old forward has recorded back-to-back double-doubles while scoring in double digits in seven of his last eight games, and hitting for double-digit boards in three of his last five.