Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Sees 20 minutes Friday
Hernangomez produced seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.
The 24-year-old forward started strong, shooting 3-for-4 in the first half, before fading in the third quarter, missing all five of his shots attempted. The upside is this was his second straight game having played at least 20 minutes, something he hadn't done since Jan. 7 of 2018. This may be promising, bearing in mind that Hernangomez previously missed seven of Denver's first 10 games in the 2019-20 season.
