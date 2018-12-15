Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Solid effort in victory

Hernangomez totaled 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-98 victory over the Thunder.

Hernangomez bounced back after a poor showing against the Grizzlies, dropping 16 points including a pair of triples. He continues to play well as a starter and is the 53rd ranked player over the past two weeks. Despite the impressive play, he is still available in a number of leagues and really needs to be on a roster in most formats.