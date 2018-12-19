Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Solid supplemental production

Hernangomez (abdomen) tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Hernangomez shook off the abdominal strain he entered the game with to essentially play close to a full complement of minutes, despite reports earlier in the day that he'd potentially be on a playing time restriction. The 23-year-old was able to bounce back nicely on the offensive end after posting only two points on 0-for-5 shooting Sunday against the Raptors. He continues to put together serviceable production while starting at small forward in place of Will Barton (abdomen), and he's now averaging a solid 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across eight December games.