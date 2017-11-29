Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting at small forward Tuesday
Hernangomez will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
With Wilson Chandler sitting out with a back injury, Hernangomez gets the call with the top unit, marking his first start of the season. Hernangomez has averaged just 12.0 minutes per game, but should see a sizable increase in his workload with the promotion. Still, Will Barton is likely to take on a chunk of Chandler's minutes as well and has more upside between the two, so that'll make Hernangomez nothing more than a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Either way, Hernangomez should see a temporary uptick in his fantasy value.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Still 'couple weeks' away from return•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Diagnosed with mononucleosis•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Out with illness Monday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.