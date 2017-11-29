Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting at small forward Tuesday

Hernangomez will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

With Wilson Chandler sitting out with a back injury, Hernangomez gets the call with the top unit, marking his first start of the season. Hernangomez has averaged just 12.0 minutes per game, but should see a sizable increase in his workload with the promotion. Still, Will Barton is likely to take on a chunk of Chandler's minutes as well and has more upside between the two, so that'll make Hernangomez nothing more than a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Either way, Hernangomez should see a temporary uptick in his fantasy value.