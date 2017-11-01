Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Still 'couple weeks' away from return
Hernangomez (illness) is still "a couple weeks away" from returning to games, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Hernangomez was diagnosed with mononucleosis in late October, which will keep him out an extended period. Become succumbing to the illness, he had played 13 total minutes across the team's first two games, so his absence hasn't drastically altered the team's rotation.
