Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Still 'couple weeks' away from return

Hernangomez (illness) is still "a couple weeks away" from returning to games, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Hernangomez was diagnosed with mononucleosis in late October, which will keep him out an extended period. Become succumbing to the illness, he had played 13 total minutes across the team's first two games, so his absence hasn't drastically altered the team's rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories