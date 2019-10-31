Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Struggling to find meaningful role

Hernangomez is yet to see any minutes for the Nuggets as he struggles to find any sort of role with the team.

Hernangomez had been battling for a regular rotation spot heading into the season but seems to be at the bottom of the pecking order right now. He has had moments throughout his career where he has been able to put up fringe standard league value. However, playing on arguably the deepest roster in the league has meant Hernangomez has been a mere supporter and there is no reason to consider him in fantasy leagues.