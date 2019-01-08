Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: To take on bench role Monday

Hernangomez will come off the bench Monday against Houston.

Hernangomez has been in a slump of late, and with both Gary Harris and Paul Millsap returning to the starting five, Hernangomez will head to a bench role. Torrey Craig will bump over to small forward with Hernangomez becoming a reserve.

