Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: To take on bench role Monday
Hernangomez will come off the bench Monday against Houston.
Hernangomez has been in a slump of late, and with both Gary Harris and Paul Millsap returning to the starting five, Hernangomez will head to a bench role. Torrey Craig will bump over to small forward with Hernangomez becoming a reserve.
More News
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Hits new heights in loss•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Solid supplemental production•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Active Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Trending towards probable•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Added to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Solid effort in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.