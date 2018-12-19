Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Trending towards probable

Coach Michael Malone is "optimistic" about Hernangomez playing Tuesday against the Mavericks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Coach Malone also noted that if Hernangomez does play, his minutes will likely be monitored. If he's out or limited, Trey Lyles and Torrey Craig would probably see expanded roles.

