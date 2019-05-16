Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Undergoes core muscle surgery

Hernangomez has undergone core muscle surgery, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Kosmider notes that the injury hampered Hernangomez's play around the All-Star break. He did have a strong beginning of the season, starting 25 straight games from Nov. 11 through Jan. 5, shooting 42.5 percent from distance for 11.2 points per game. However, after the break, he appeared in only 21 games and hit just 22.2 percent of his field goals. Hernangomez will presumably be healthy for the beginning of training camp.