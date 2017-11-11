Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Upgraded to questionable

Hernangomez (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against Orlando, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Hernangomez has been battling mono since the first week of the season and has missed the last 10 contests, but his condition has apparently improved and he'll have a chance to return to action Saturday night. If that is, ultimately, the case, his role would likely be limited considering the layoff, as well as the fact that he played only 13 combined minutes in the two games for which he's been active this season.