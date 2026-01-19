Strawther finished Sunday's 110-87 loss to the Hornets with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes.

Strawther played his most minutes since Nov. 8 in Sunday's blowout loss to the Hornets. The 23-year-old forward took advantage of his increased reps, scoring a season-high 15 points. Strawther hasn't been a consistent part of Denver's rotation, even with the team dealing with multiple injuries, averaging just 10.9 minutes per game since December.