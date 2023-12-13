Strawther logged 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Bulls.

With Nikola Jokic getting ejected and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving early with a head contusion, Strawther stepped up in Denver's win over Chicago. The rookie wing has been a fringe rotation player for much of the season, but he's come up big over his last two games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 three-pointers, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists in 25.5 minutes between those contests. The back-to-back strong outings should strengthen Strawther's hold on a rotation spot, but fantasy players should expect some level of downturn in his recent production, particularly in the steals category.