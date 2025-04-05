Strawther (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Strawther is one of several Denver players who got upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's matchup against the Warriors, a game that could have massive playoff implications in the Western Conference. As such, Strawther will make his return from a long 16-game absence, as his most recent outing came on March 2 against the Celtics, when he logged 14 minutes and scored four points off the bench.