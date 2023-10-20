Strawther will return to the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
Strawther has turned a lot of heads in the preseason, averaging 17.8 points and 3.5 three-pointers through three games so far. He has made a very strong case to be in the rotation on Opening Night, but a role is not guaranteed on the defending champions.
