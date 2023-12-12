Strawther chipped in 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and five steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 129-122 victory over the Hawks.

Strawther came out firing off the bench, and the Nuggets rode his hot hand in Monday's tight road win over Atlanta. As a result, Strawther posted a season-high mark in both minutes played and points scored. However, he's not expected to score in double digits off the bench regularly, as he's achieved that feat just four times in the current campaign. Fantasy managers should temper their expectations with the rookie out of Gonzaga, as there's a strong chance this game might have been an outlier and not a sign of things to come.