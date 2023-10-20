Strawther didn't play in Thursday's 103-90 preseason win over the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

Strawther has been one of the standout performers during preseason action, so his absence from Denver's final exhibition is disappointing. The severity of the sprain remains unclear, but his status for the start of the regular season could be in jeopardy. While the rookie has been playing well, Denver is one of the deepest teams in the NBA, so even when he's healthy, Strawther's path to playing time is crowded.