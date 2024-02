Strawther is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain.

After not appearing in 16 straight NBA games, Strawther has gotten action in back-to-back matchups, though both games were blowout losses. Jamal Murray (lower leg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) are both questionable but not expected to play, so if Strawther is also unavailable, Denver's backcourt would be shorthanded.