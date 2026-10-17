Strawther (knee) was diagnosed with a left knee sprain Friday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Strawther suffered the injury in Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers. The 24-year-old has appeared in 172 regular-season games for the Nuggets since entering the league in 2023, averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 16.2 minutes per contest. He was in line to compete for an expanded role during the 2026-27 campaign. While that may be the case once Strawther is cleared to suit up, Tyus Jones and potentially Ryan Nembhard are candidates to receive more minutes in the interim.