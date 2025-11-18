Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) won't play Monday against the Bulls.
Strawther will miss his first matchup since Nov. 5 due to a back injury. Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett could pick up a few additional minutes in Strawther's absence.
