Strawther notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Strawther scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, as he took advantage of the lopsided score. Nikola Jokic led the starters in minutes played with 28, so Denver's second unit of Strawther, Peyton Watson, Reggie Jackson and Zeke Nnaji were all able to do some damage late. Strawther's role for most of December has been pretty sporadic, and he's hitting just 39.7 percent from the field through nine contests.