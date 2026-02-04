Strawther finished Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Pistons with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes.

Strawther scored in double digits for the first time in the past five games, and for just the fifth time this season. With Spencer Jones nearing his games-allowed limit, Strawther was able to play a meaningful role, something that can't be said for his season thus far. At this point, Strawther is simply a name to watch, just in case Denver doesn't convert Jones' contract.