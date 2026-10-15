Strawther (knee) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers and will not return, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Strawther's left knee bent awkwardly, leaving him in considerable pain and forcing an early exit to the locker room. An update on the 24-year-old's status could come after the game or in the coming days, but an extended absence would test the Nuggets' depth on the wing with Spencer Jones (hamstring) not yet cleared for contact.