Strawther tallied 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists a a steal and a block across 32 minutes of Saturday's 89-86 win over the Knicks.

Strawther showcased his shooting ability Saturday, knocking down five of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc while finishing with a team-high nine rebounds. The Gonzaga product has put together a strong summer thus far but will likely have a hard time finding a spot in the rotation for the reigning NBA Champion Nuggets.