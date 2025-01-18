Strawther ended Friday's 133-113 victory over Miami with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes off the bench.

The four treys tied Strawther's season high, and the second-year wing has seen his workload increase in January with his production also taking a small step forward. Through 10 games this month Strawther has drained multiple threes six times, shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 10.8 points, 2.4 boards, 2.2 threes, and 1.7 assists.