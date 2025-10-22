Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Fourth-year option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nuggets exercised Strawther's four-year team option Wednesday, Katy Winge of Altitude Sportsreports.
Strawther has carved out a consistent role off the bench in Denver over the past two seasons. The Gonzaga product appeared in 65 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.
