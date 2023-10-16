Strawther finished Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls with 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in 25 minutes.

The 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft continues to turn heads during the preseason. Strawther has now scored 20, 16 and 23 points, respectively in his three exhibitions contests, picking up where he left off after an impressive showing at Summer League in July. Over that three-game run, Strawther has drained 12-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc. While it's unclear how much of a role he'll carve out to open the regular season, Strawther has, at the very least, forced his name into the conversation for some reserve minutes on the wing. Strawther's primary competition for minutes figures to come from Christian Braun and Justin Holiday.