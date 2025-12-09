Strawther (back) participated in 3-on-3 scrimmages after Tuesday's practice, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

It doesn't sound like Strawther has been cleared to engage in full basketball activities, though his progress is worth noting. The Nuggets will release their official injury report at some point prior to Thursday's matchup against the Kings, and Strawther can be tentatively deemed questionable at best for now.